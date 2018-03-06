‘There is a vacuum in TN for leadership. Hence I am coming’, declares Rajinikanth

Yesterday was a big day for Rajinikanth and his fans as Thalaiva made his first public appearance post is political announcement. The actor was summoned to inaugurate the late chief Minister, MGR’s statue at the Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute in Chennai. As per reports on NDTV. 5000 students were present at the venue. The veteran actor talked about need for a leader to fill the vacuum TN leadership was witnessing. He also talked wanting to revive MGR’s rule. “With the help of technology and the support of youngsters, resourceful people and intellectuals, I too can provide that kind of a rule,” declared the actor.

“Big Politicians should speak carefully in-front of ppl.. There is a vacuum in TN for leadership.. Hence I am coming..Ex-CM #Jayalalithaa is no more.. #Kalaignar is sick.. Hence I am coming to fill the vacuum of leadership in state.” proclaimed the actor. As of now the actor hasn’t revealed the name of political p[arty neither his ideology. However, the actor reportedly has got off to a great beginning after last evening’s speech. It was on December 31st, Rajinikanth put all ongoing speculations to rest when he announced of his political plunge. It was a big day for Fans who have been wondering whether the superstar would enter the political scene or not,

In other news, Kamal Haasan made his grand political debut on February 21st. He went on state wide tour trying to understand the issues that plague the local people. He ended the tour with public meet up at Maduyrai where he announced the name of his political party – MAKKAL NEEDHI MAIAM. “The newly founded MAKKAL NEEDHI MAIAM is your party. It’s here to stay, and to make the change we all aspire for. Guide us to serve you.” tweeted the actor while sharing the logo.