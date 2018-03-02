There’s more to Sridevi’s filmography than just Sadma, Chandni, Chalbaaz and Mr. India

Many believe the best of Sridevi ends with Lamhe, Chandni, Chalbaaz and Sadma. Well, I agree that they are indeed the most talked about and discussed films of her career. She looked lovely in all of them. In fact, I cried my eyes out when I watched Sadma. She was unbelievably good in the film. But there are also other gems of this actress which need to get as much limelight as the ones mentioned above. In all these films, Sridevi tried to do something different, something far removed from what she is known for. She was an actress who was never scared of experimenting with her roles. I felt I need to spread the word about these movies, now that we just have these where we can watch Sridevi repeatedly.

Gumrah

Not many even know about this Mahesh Bhatt wonder. Those were the days when the director used to make real films and he cast Sanjay Dutt and Sridevi in the film. In the ’90s, such films were hardly a norm. Sridevi played the role of an aspiring singer who gets tricked by her boyfriend and lands in a Hong Kong jail. She brought out the vulnerability of the characters so well that I had nightmares about it. In fact, I had resolved I will never go to Hong Kong again…such was the impact of the film.

Nagina

People only remember the song Main tera dushman from the film but not the film itself. Sridevi was the actress who made turning into a snake so much cooler back in the late ’80s. Her eyes were the most fascinating thing I had ever watched. I was a kid then but it left a lasting impact on me. I remember I started looking at snakes with trepidation… what if they turn into Sridevi? But honestly, she did so much justice to the role that even today people take inspiration from her. Can you imagine anyone else in that role?

Mr. Bechara

Again, a less loved film of Anil Kapoor and Sridevi! Mr. India isn’t the only masterpiece that they created…there are many more. Mr. Bechara being one of them. Sridevi was in her element here… perky, bubbly, sweet and spunky. But there was a twist. Her character was also level-headed. She had to play a girl who has lost her memory and is trying to figure out if the man in front of her is her husband or not. She went from being a sprightly lover to being a confused girl to a woman madly in love with a man she wasn’t meant to be with – all that in just one film!

We are pretty sure there will be plenty of other movies that deserve a mention here but these are the ones which will tell you why Bollywood should be really sad to lose a powerhouse of talent like Sridevi.