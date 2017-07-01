These 5 pics of similarities between Tintin and Jagga Jasoos are hard to miss

Is there anyone out there who hasn’t liked the trailer of Jagga Jasoos and have high hopes for the movie? Yes, we didn’t have the same feeling when the movie had so many delays in the production schedules, making people wonder if it is a jinxed production. There were even rumours that Jagga Jasoos has been shelved, and that Ranbir Kapoor and director Anurag Basu are not on talking terms anymore. Plus, that breakup between Ranbir and Katrina happened, and there was a new set of gossip mentioning that they were not interested in completing the movie. But all that proved to be false. Anurag Basu wanted to make a Hollywood-standard epic musical adventure and he was taking his own time to make sure it is just that. Going by the trailer, he seems to have achieved that goal.

But like any Anurag Basu movie, it always feels that even his latest offering is influenced by a couple of Hollywood movies. Remember how Barfi was a potpourri of a few Hollywood movies. Even Jagga Jasoos doesn’t seem to escape those trappings, though we have just seen the trailer. While there is a Barfi hangover of course, there is another huge influence we found from the trailer, of that of Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Tintin. The movie called The Adventures of Tintin had released a few years back, and we can’t help but compare the Jagga Jasoos trailer with this one. Here are 5 similarities that we found…

The Hair

Though his hair isn’t completely identical to that of Tintin, the upward pointing style does look similar.

The zip-lining

Unfortunately, Tintin doesn’t have Katrina to give him company, though he looked more badass in this stunt.

The locations

Both the movies have been set at various locations, with eastern parts of Africa also playing an important setting.

The chase scenes

Still, Tintin looks more badass!

The plane sequence

At least Jagga and his bae had better weather!

Here’s the trailer for The Adventures of Tintin?

So what do you think? Does Jagga Jasoos and Tintin have some sort of similarities?