THESE 5 stand out scenes from Avengers Infinity War will make you emotionally restless to brace the April onslaught

Marvel Studios has dropped the bomb. The second trailer of Avengers Infinity War has left people with moist eyes. It’s a given that we will bid adieu to a lot of our favourite superheroes in the third addition of the Avengers series. The trailer has given enough hints who might just die in the film. There are many theories doing the rounds that Captain America, Iron Man and Thor are supposed to die in this installment of the series. If you watch the trailer, you will realise these three are on Thanos’ radar. Caps is even fighting him alone while Thor is yelling in pain. Of course, fans are finding it difficult to breathe. It isn’t easy to see your superheroes in such a pitiful state. There are a few scenes that made us choke as well. We have compiled a list of a few for you right here… (Also read: Marvel Avengers Infinity War trailer 2: Can you spot all your favourite superheroes in this mind-numbing promo?)

#Quill proposes, Iron Man disposes

Trailers of Avengers’ movies always have a hint of humour. In fact, every movie from MCU boasts of that one thing – humour. Although limited, Infinity War also exhibits some fun moments and this is one of them. Peter Quill isn’t happy with Iron Man’s plan and the latter is just despising the fact that Quill is talking. You should check out the expression on Spiderman’s face.

“Let’s talk about this plan of yours. It’s good, except it sucks!” 😂 #AvengersInfinityWarpic.twitter.com/HSaTL6rZi3 — Mesut (@ChocMilkSheikh) March 16, 2018

#Caps Vs Thanos

Captain America is the first Avenger. In Infinity War, with that beard, he looks pretty brooding and much tamer than he usually is. His fight with Thanos will be something to watch out for. Will he survive this blow from the Mad Titan? We desperately hope so!

#Doctor Strange is in pain

Doctor Strange surely seems to be in a lot of pain here. Guess he is tortured for his abilities. This has made us really afraid that we might lose him too. But a voice inside us reasons, he just got one standalone movie. There may be more. So Doctor Strange may not be in danger just yet.

#Spiderman meets Doctor Strange

This is one of the two funny portions in the film. First one we have already mentioned at the start. Here we have Spidey meeting Doctor Strange and their conversation will definitely make you guffaw.

#Suit up, Thanos

Thanos is here to create destruction and death. This scene where he suits up to do that will make you run for cover. Our superheroes definitely are in threat. Did we spot young Gamora with Thanos?

A gente vai poder ver a pequena Gomora e seu papaizinho! #AvengersInfinityWarpic.twitter.com/6cIJbvO7Z4 — Nerd Site (@nerd_site) March 16, 2018

Did you well up already? You still have to brave the film and actually watch these scenes play out!