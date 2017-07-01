These bad IMDB reviews of Aamir Khan’s Dangal, Shah Rukh Khan’s DDLJ, Baahubali 2 make no sense whatsoever

If we go around asking for your favourite Bollywood movies, you would often end up with some really cliched answers like Sholay, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Andaz Apna Apna, Chak De India, Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, etc. Now adding two more movies to those cliches answers with Dangal and Baahubali 2. But then it is not easy to appease everyone, as you know very well. Even the critics also think differently, so that’s why you get to have different opinions about the same movie. So if a Dangal was nearly loved by everyone, there will be people who feel that the movie is just another rip-off of Chak De India, and that it promotes parental pressure.

While we do agree that everyone in the world is entitled to their own opinion (unless that opinion could cause harm to another being), we do come across some very silly opinions on stuff we generally have a good consensus of. If you are familiar with the website called IMDB, you would know it has a review section for movies where users can write their opinions about one particular film. Now we have scourged for some really bad reviews for some real great Bollywood movies, and here’s some choicest bad feedback that actually makes very less to nil sense.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

The review: “this is the worst movie i have ever seen in my life. the acting is typical.the scenes were worse.the dialogues were so stupid and idiotic that i would like to close my ears when my brothers play it.the director tried to make a big money out of this stupid film.take TITANIC movie for example. the budget was too big and so was the profit. in future please try to avoid making such typical movies.this was a joke in the name of films. the Hollywood films are so grand especially the titanic movie. the song and the heart wrenching music of titanic is so suitable for the film but here the songs are idiotic. the story, oh please a very simple love story. this is and will be a third class movie.”

Did the one who wrote the review know that DDLJ is still running at Maratha Mandir even after two decades?

Sholay

The review: “Unashamedly plagiarises spaghetti westerns. Cliched, over-the-top, 1-dimensional heroes and villains. Glorifies violence against women. Director desperately wanted to make a movie that would be accepted in the west. Unfortunately, an utter lack of talent and vision meant that the best he could do was steal scenes from other films and string them into a cheap melodramatic hodge-podge. This film makes me ashamed to have an Indian ancestery.”

Ramesh Sippy, what have you done? You have made this user ashamed of his ancestry!

Dangal

The review: “The real-life protagonist of this movie is a vegetarian, yet, in the movie, AK represents him as as a patronizer of chicken and eggs for his daughters, allegedly, for their protein content, never mind that it has been proved in study after study that plant-based protein is superior since it has none of the negative health effects which accompany animal protein. Also, animals are kept in filthy conditions and killed so they can be consumed. Terrible, hateful movie towards animals. Terrible, hateful movie towards children as well – children are not here to fulfill their parents’ thwarted wishes and desires, but AK had no qualms making a virtue of this perversion of parenting.”

Aamir Khan, you chicken-torturer!

Lagaan

The review: “lagaan.. what’s it all about? nothing but some idiotic story line but surely directed fairly well. and this cricket stuff makes u itch when you come out of the theatre ( thank director for late itch..). And as any other movie that could make it in the box office some irritating love track and bajana and some mother’s tears… oh god save me from such “different ventures” also plz save indian cinema…”

This man wants Bollywood to be saved from trashy movies like Lagaan. Oscar nominations be damned!

Dil Chahta Hai

The review: “Don’t know anything about the development of Bollywood films, so I can’t make any judgments about whether or not this title is ‘revolutionary’ in that respect as I have read here in contributions by other reviewers. I just saw a film that has a storyline as thin as the cheapest TV soap opera with hardly any interesting and rather flat characters. It’s all very predictable and suitable for 12 year old girls who like to sob in front of the TV. Moreover, the film is overlong and could have been cut down with two third of the time. It’s absurd that this film is in the IMDb Top 250 and an insult for serious filmmaking.”

The best movie on friendship and that imaginary Goa trip is actually Sasural Simar Ka in disguise!

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

The review: “Okay…so I had to go and take a few dips in a river so as to relieve me of the sin I have done after watching this movie.A person can actually go and watch movies like ‘kick’ and ‘Dabbang’ ’cause one is expecting a movie that you can watch while your brain is at home, but no, this movie takes mental torture to a whole new level! The whole movie is based on a lie! If a border patrol guard catches you waltzing into a different country he is going to shoot you, no questions asked.Please people , there is no need for you to do this! Don’t watch this movie, there will ALWAYS be a movie available which is better than this one, watch that! I have warned you! *grabs popcorn as the “sallu” fans arrive*”

I am not a huge fan of BB, but it didn’t make me impure enough to take a shower!

Baahubali 2

The review: “Long wait and then what? It’s none but a 90s cartoon. And its story is more older than that. I bet last half hour is a huge oppression to audience. Very few audience will dare to watch it twice. After all a big salute to the marketers who know how to make a piece of …. into a piece of gold.”

Didn’t know Baahubali 2 used to be aired on Cartoon Network!

3 Idiots

The review: “my god this movie is made for idiots only, we bunch of friends gone for it and could’t even survive the second half of the movie. the most idiotic & stupid scene is the pregnancy of Karina’s sister, Amer khan is just idiot. how can peoples like dis disaster. ya but 1st half is well due to DAT speech of a idiot, it was hilarious…. but overall don’t deserve good rating. if you are having real taste of movie den u’ll also say d same, if u r immature in movies den i know what u r gonna say….. dis is very boring movie it costs me 150rs and a headache if u want d same den go and see and enjoy”

This user didn’t survive the second half and yet remembered Mona Singh’s pregnancy scene. Can zombies remember stuff?

Chak De India

The review: “YRF and SRK should learn from within, not import ideas and even more embarrassing, scenes from other movies, patch them up and fool Indian audiences. I have seen only one scene of the movie, and i find it lacking energy, nerves and enthusiasm. I hope we learn. We have millions of story to tell from our past and present, pick that up please. Even if the movie is based on true story, puhleeeeeees make it look like it really happened.”

BTW this man judged the whole movie by just one scene. Wondering which one was that?

Queen

The review: “This maybe the worst movie i’ve ever seen,only reason i watched it is because of its high rating and i believe a kid can make a better movie this is pure crap IMO.Most reviews here i believe who rated 10/10 are all female for sure.Just imagine a kid trying to make his first “foreign-place movie” who has no idea about the world and cultures and has it all mixed up in his head and this is what you get. Amazingly inaccurate and confusing settings and like only few critics said, dumb story.When the heroin lands in Paris i guess she forgot its a foreign country and start speaking to everyone in Hindi!what rubbish,and how could someone hailed from delhi all of a sudden afraid to cross the street in Paris Oh my God very laughable. If there is an award for worst movie, nothing can compete with this.One of the most ridiculous film I’ve ever seen how come it got 8/8 rating, looks like looks like the voters were force by aliens to rate it this high.”

This user had the right question to ask – how can a ‘heroin’ from Delhi ‘all of a sudden afraid to cross the street in Paris’?

Now let’s check out a very positive review for a errr…not so positive movie…

Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag

The review: “An inspired movie as I said has the ‘flavor’ of the original but not necessarily the same content. Take for instance the song ‘Mehbooba’, it is not a Remix of the original! That takes some creativity. To generate the mood of the original song but create a different one. If you want to see a real (good) remix of ‘Mehbooba’, watch the Himesh Reshamiya movie.”

This para says it all!

Touche!