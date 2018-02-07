These latest pictures of Bigg Boss’s Vikas Gupta and Hiten Tejwani confirm that their bond was not for cameras only

It seems like the Bigg Boss fever has still not died down and housemates are constantly keeping us busy with pictures from their recent outings, steamy photoshoots and mini get-togethers. Vikas Gupta and Hiten Tejwani share a close bond since a long time. They also stood by each other’s side during the show. After the show ended, while Hiten was vacationing with wife Gauri Pradhan at ‘wonderland,’ we snapped Vikas partying with Hina Khan, her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, Priyank Sharma and others. And now, looks like the brothers from the show – Vikas and Hiten have also caught up with each other.

Recently, Vikas met Hiten, his favourite contestant from the show, and they surely had a gala time. Hiten took to Instagram to share a picture of them and wrote, “The Jai-Veeru are back! 😜 #Lifeofht #bb11 #biggboss11 #bhaibhai #funtimes” On the other hand, Vikas also shared a picture and wrote, “Bade Bhaiya 😊” The duo’s bond will surely give everyone friendship goals. Check out their pictures… (Also Read: Vikas Gupta called Hina Khan ‘Pooh’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham during Bigg Boss 11; find out why)

Bade Bhaiya 😊 A post shared by Vikas Gupta (@lostboyjourney) on Feb 6, 2018 at 2:33am PST

On the work front, Hiten has already shot a digital film and it is in the post production state. The movie is a thriller and will be ready soon. On the other hand, Vikas will be presenting Priyank in an upcoming web series on Ekta Kapoor’s ALT Balaji.

For more deets, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.