These new stills from Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar will make you impatient for the teaser

Ever since Shraddha Kapoor‘s new look from her next film Haseena Parkar has been released, fans can barely wait for the film to hit the movie screens. While the film is due to release on August 18, the makers have been treating fans with some intense stills from the film. And now, Shraddha has shared a few more stills from her film Haseena Parkar and mind you, these movie stills are sure to take your curiosity to another level. As we all know, the countdown for the teaser of Haseena Parker has already begun and Shraddha took to Instagram to share new stills from the film. She looks every bit of Haseena Parkar in the latest pic that she’s shared. But that’s all about her look. as far as her performance is concerned, we will have to wait until the film releases on the big screens. Check out the new new stills from Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar below. (ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor’s transformation in Haseena will leave you shocked – view pic)

Home is where the heart is. #HaseenaParkarTeaser out in 3 days. #3DaysToHaseenaTeaser @ankurbhatia #ApoorvaLakhia A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Jun 13, 2017 at 12:18am PDT

#HaseenaParkarTeaser out tomorrow. @haseenamovie #ApoorvaLakhia @siddhanthkapoor @ankurbhatia #18thAugust A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Jun 14, 2017 at 9:27pm PDT

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia who has helmed films like Shootout at Lokhandwala and Ek Ajnabee before, Haseena Parkar was initially titled Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai. It is a biopic made on Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar. A lot has been told about Mumbai’s underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, but not a lot of us are aware about his sister, who continues to stay in Mumbai and carries out her brother’s operations here. Shraddha’s brother Siddhant will be playing Dawood’s role in the film.

Shraddha’s film Haseena Parkar was initially going to release on July 14 alongside Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Jagga Jasoos. However, the makers pushed the release date further and now, Haseena is slated to release on August 18. Says a source close the movie, “On July 14, we were not getting proper theatre screens and timings. Now having shifted by two weeks, we at least stand a fair chance.”