These photoshoot pictures of the Dixit family after Dev and Sona’s reunion cannot be missed!

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is currently revolving around Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sona’s (Erica Fernandes) reunion, much to the audience’s relief. They’re finally seeing Ishwari (Supriya Pilgaonkar) herself trying to mend the broken ties. Now that they’ve managed to make Sona confess her feelings for Dev, there is going to be a lot of wedding drama on the show soon. Even Bejoy will be willing to let the marriage happen for his daughter’s happiness. Everyone, except Vicky and Radha, is super excited to see the two back together. In fact, Ishwari even does the traditional grahpravesh to welcome Sona back in the house. To add to it, she will take the house keys from Radha and give it to Sona.

Radha will not be happy with the fact that Sona will be handling the household responsibilities from now. Though Sona and Dev have decided to delay the wedding to spend some quality time with each other, fans are eager to watch them romance onscreen again. Last time they got married, it was an affair to remember. We’re sure it’s going to be just as magnificent this time, too. But we did find some family pictures of the four after Dev and Sona’s reunion. These pictures are too adorable for words. Check them out right here. (ALSO READ: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s lead couple Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes go out on a movie date)

Perfect 🙌💗 #krpkab #kuchrangpyarkeaisebhi A post shared by @krpkab_love_ on Jun 19, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

Oh So Cute..#DevAkshi #devdixit#sonakshi #kuchrangpyarkeaisebhi @shaheernsheikh@iam_ejf بيجننو احلى عائلة😍❤❤ A post shared by @i_t6ed on Jun 19, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

Now that’s one big happy family! The show is nearing its end and now all that’s left is for Vicky and Radha to get exposed. What are your thoughts on these pictures? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.