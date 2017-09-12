These pics of Bani J soaking in the sun will make you want to slip into your swimsuit ASAP!

Oh a nice chilled out holiday is exactly what’s in our minds right now. Bani J is just trigerring the right nerves with her vacation pictures. The Bigg Boss 10 finalist and fitness freak was seen promoting the HongKong tourism and having a blast over there. She did post quite a few pictures on Instagram and some on Insta stories. Bani also went surfing over there. Looks like celebs are enjoying a nice vacation while promoting the tourism of the countries. Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy also had a romantic vacation in Switzerland while promoting the tourism sector of the place.We can’t help but envy these guys a lot!
Bani even clicked a few pictures with fans while she was busy getting bitten by the travel bug. Bani had her arms out, a little like the famous Shah Rukh Khan pose, in most pictures and looks lovely. Our favourite picture was the one where Bani wore the pretty navy blue floral dress. She let her hair down and paired the outfit up with sneakers. She looks party ready and her party look gets a thumbs up from the fashion police at BollywoodLife. She also posted a picture of her boyfriend Yuvraj giving her a peck on the cheeks in between but we can’t take our eyes off the holiday pictures. (ALSO READ: Bani J buries the hatchet; sends birthday wishes to bestie Gauahar Khan – View Pic)
All it takes is a little bit of sunshine, no matter how cloudy them skies may appear ⛅️ __________________________ @DiscoverHongKong #DiscoverHongKong #toweringtower #sotiredbutsosoblissedout #whatasight #peakyviews #aahhhh #closemyeyesandtakeamoment #momentisallthereis #thatsall #smODy’all #buthowmuchdidyouloveit
This little shop was filled to the brim with treasures, some valuable vintage and others brand new. ___________________________ @DiscoverHongKong #DiscoverHongKong #allthehourshadpassedby #andididnthaveaclue #gottaexplorealittletodiscoveralot #adventures #hongkong #thelife #livingit #maxxedout #blissedout
A post shared by ⚡Lady RocknRolla ⚡ (@banij) on
So much love for this beautiful place, just ❤️ _______________________________ This was right before we climbed the 260 odd steps (well, I raced up to see how much time I could do it in – lol) And I just.. don’t have the words to express how it feels to be up there.. it’s something you should experience first hand for sure. _______________________________ @DiscoverHongKong #DiscoverHongKong #bigbuddhahk #somuchpeace #somuchwonder #somuchsomuch #somanysmiles #whatalife #whatamoment #THANKYOU
A post shared by ⚡Lady RocknRolla ⚡ (@banij) on
Happy, like Buddha. ______________________________ To be at peace, like the Buddha though, now that’s something we all must look for within, not without. It’s so easy to quote, but to do… that’s where we have to do the real work. For ourselves, by ourselves. ______________________________ This is the 2nd Big Buddha I’ve had the honour of being able to witness first hand. No such thing as coincidences. Thank you, Life. _______________________________ @discoverHongKong #discoverHongKong #bigBuddha #thankyou #wordsfeelsoweaksometimes #thehappy #thepeace #thesteps #thelacticacidbuildup #lol #whatalife
Date night with the magnificent skyline that is Hongkong 🇭🇰 _______________________________ @discoverHongKong #DiscoverHongKong #thatsadietcoke #iceandlime #wheremytempuraat #themcloudsdoe #thatview #atthetopoftheconcretejungle #inazooallourown #whatalife #blessup #groundup #loa
A post shared by ⚡Lady RocknRolla ⚡ (@banij) on
Thank You, HongKong🇭🇰 ___________________________________________ These pictures should be self explanatory but if they aren’t I’ll edit this caption in a bit. Insta story will help make sense 🙂 ____________________________________________ Just grateful, and happy. And my forearms are effing ded and now I can officially type with just my left toe. This is awesome. Life is an adventure. ❤️ _____________________________________________ Also, I don’t know how I got this far with that shoelace untied. What even. @DiscoverHongKong #DiscoverHongKong #whenyouinahurryandwanttogetallthehashtagsin #anushathankyoububba #osamathankyouformyrealassunflower! #🌻 #wishihadmoretime #butgladwegotwhatwedid #loveislove #intergalacticandthensome #peepthatfreakinglegburn #nextlevel #whereismymelatoninat
