These pics of Bani J soaking in the sun will make you want to slip into your swimsuit ASAP!

Oh a nice chilled out holiday is exactly what’s in our minds right now. Bani J is just trigerring the right nerves with her vacation pictures. The Bigg Boss 10 finalist and fitness freak was seen promoting the HongKong tourism and having a blast over there. She did post quite a few pictures on Instagram and some on Insta stories. Bani also went surfing over there. Looks like celebs are enjoying a nice vacation while promoting the tourism of the countries. Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy also had a romantic vacation in Switzerland while promoting the tourism sector of the place.We can’t help but envy these guys a lot!

Bani even clicked a few pictures with fans while she was busy getting bitten by the travel bug. Bani had her arms out, a little like the famous Shah Rukh Khan pose, in most pictures and looks lovely. Our favourite picture was the one where Bani wore the pretty navy blue floral dress. She let her hair down and paired the outfit up with sneakers. She looks party ready and her party look gets a thumbs up from the fashion police at BollywoodLife. She also posted a picture of her boyfriend Yuvraj giving her a peck on the cheeks in between but we can’t take our eyes off the holiday pictures. (ALSO READ: Bani J buries the hatchet; sends birthday wishes to bestie Gauahar Khan – View Pic)

How we wish we could go on a vacation right now! What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.