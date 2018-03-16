These pictures from Lovey Sasan’s engagement prove it was one dreamy affair – view pics!

Actress Lovey Sasan got engaged to beau Koushik Krishnamurthy in Bangalore in a gala affair. They had three ceremonies in all. One was a South Indian one where they did a small Puja. Dressed in a green saree with South Indian jewellery, Lovey looked resplendent. Koushik wore a cream and gold sherwani. Since, she is a Punjabi, they had the Roka in a Gurudwara followed by a grand engagement where they exchanged rings. Lovey has shared some pictures on her Instagram account and they look wonderful. The engagement happened at Gayatri Vihar Bangalore Palace. Lovey opted for a blush pink lehenga for her engagement, which she teamed with diamond jewellery. (Also Read: First pics! Lovey Sasan of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya looks resplendent in her South Indian look at her engagement)

Koushik and she met through a WhatsApp group for singles. It was her Bhabhi who got her introduced to him. He is a businessman by profession. He was not aware that she was an actress till he Googled up on her.

Lovey will be seen next in the film Subhedar Joginder Singh that stars Gippy Grewal. She is best known as Paridhi from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The actress has also done shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Anamika, Kya Huaa Tera Vadaa and so on. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates….