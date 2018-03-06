These pictures of Shammi aunty prove that when it came to comic timing there was no one like her

Veteran actress Nargis Rabadi fondly called as Shammi Aunty passed away today at the age of 89 due to prolonged illness. The legendary celebrity had a glorious career of over six decades in which she worked in around 225 films. Shammi aunty has done significant roles im films like Coolie No 1, Hum, Gopi Kishan, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Jab Jab Phool Khile, Preet Na Jane Reet, Aamne – Saamne, Upkar, Ittefaq, Half Ticket and many more. Apart from Bollywood, Shammi also enjoyed an illustrous career in Television with serials like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Zabaan Sambhal Ke, Shriman Shrimati and many more…(Also Read: Shammi Aunty passes away; Amitabh Bachchan, Farah Khan pay a tribute to the veteran actress)

Despite portraying vamp characters in many films, the actress was know for her bang on comic timing and funny facial expressions. If you don’t trust us, these pics are enough to prove our point.
The actress was last seen in Farah Khan and Boman Irani starrer Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed his grief, “Prayers and fond remembrances for Shammi Aunty .. so dear to us as family .. lost to us today ..” Actor Rishi Kapoor also expressed his sadness and tweeted, “R I P. Shammi Aunty bids good bye.”