This A-list actor has taken refuge in another superstar’s trusted hair weaving salon for his balding issues

Hair fall is an usual thing for commoners. It is also quite distressing, depressing and disappointing. For many, it’s the end of world. Hair is such an important part of our look that there is even an adage which explains the mood of the day. Remember the saying, a bad hair day? Yes, it’s that significant for human existence. But turns out our Bolly-folks too lose a little sleep over it. Our khabri informed us that an A-list actor is really concerned about his receeding hairline. If you ask us, it suits him rather well. We wouldn’t care if he continues with it. He can easily use a wig for the many characters he plays on screen. But the actor doesn’t believe so. In a bid to get his hair back, he has sought the help of the same hair weaving centre that helped yet another A-lister regrow his crop.

Now these two actors are not good friends. So it will be wrong to assume that one referred the other to this hair clinic. But the A-lister has clearly seen what it did for this other superstar. The latter too had a similar problem many years ago and got the weaving thing done. He too hadn’t shied away from flaunting his bald head. In fact, he took pride in it. The A-lister, who is presently seeking professional help regarding it from the same salon, thus has a good example in front of him. (Also read: This Bollywood actor DELETED his anti-awards tweets after winning Best Actor at a recent awards show)

