This actor leaked INSIDE details of Prabhas’ Saaho

After Baahubali 2, the next big excitement for every Prabhas fan is his upcoming action film – Saaho. After playing the royal heir to Mahishmati, Prabhas will now take on a bad-ass avatar for his next with Sujeeth. It’s touted to be a high octane actioner that will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. This time Prabhas will have the mother of all face-offs with none other Neil Nitin Mukesh. Also Read: Anushka Shetty dons a sexy avatar for her next with Prabhas – read EXCLUSIVE details

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror Neil Nitin Mukesh gives us some INSIDE details of Saaho, “Saaho is a larger-than-life film and post Baahubali, the entire nation is rooting for Prabhas. And where there is a mega hero, there will be a mega villain too.” the actor added hinting at his grey character who will reportedly have many shades. It’s quite an exciting project, Sujeet(director) has a great vision. Saaho will be the biggest action film of 2018,” revealed the actor. Woah! We bet it’s going to be an out of the world experience. The actor also goes on to reveal that international stuntmen have been called on board to shoot the action sequences. Neil will soon begin training for the sequences which he admits is something he has never done before. The makers of Saaho will be shooting across Mumbai, Abu Dhabi and Romania. Prabhas will not only be starring in it but will also be producing it. When Nitin was asked about Prabhas he said that he was a superb actor, a complete people’s person and very humble. He couldn’t have described the Telugu superstar better.

As we mentioned to you, Anushka Shetty has been confirmed for the female lead role. That’s another reason, this project has excited fans as it will reunite the Baahubali pair. Just as Prabhas would be seen in a new avatar, Anushka will also take on a new look. Like we mentioned to you, she has already begun training for her look.