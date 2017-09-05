This actor vows to not be a part of Kangana Ranaut’s Tanu Weds Manu sequel – watch exclusive video

When the first part of Tanu Weds Manu hit the silver screens not many would’ve thought that this small film will turn into a blockbuster affair by the time its second part will hit the screens. Apart from Kangana Ranaut and Madhavan, if there is one actor that got maximum accolades then that was Deepak Dobriyal, aka Pappi ji. While he was brilliant in Hindi Medium and will be seen in upcoming, Lucknow Central, he is most famous for Pappi‘s character.

When I asked him about his role, he said, he is done with Pappi‘s character. When further asked about it why he says so, he revealed that the role got him popularity but the satisfaction is missing. He also spoke in length about how he is a very serious theatre actor in real life but when he came to Mumbai he had to sign such roles.

When further asked if he'll be fine someone else taking up the mantle, he said yes.

In Lucknow Central, Farhan plays the leader of the band and the main conspirator in the escape plan. His team-mates include Deepak Dobriyal, Rajesh Sharma, Inaamulhaq and Punjabi star Gippy Grewal. Ronit Roy plays a warden in the movie. Diana is the female lead in this film.

In Lucknow Central, Farhan plays the leader of the band and the main conspirator in the escape plan. His team-mates include Deepak Dobriyal, Rajesh Sharma, Inaamulhaq and Punjabi star Gippy Grewal. Ronit Roy plays a warden in the movie. Diana is the female lead in this film.

The film will release on 15th September 2017.

