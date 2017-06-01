This actor was cozying up with an AD when his wife broke the pregnancy news

Bollywood is a strange place. Loyalty between partners is perhaps the most uncommon thing here. Hence, you often hear tales of stars, filmmakers cheating on their partner. We have heard a similar thing recently. An actor was busy cozying up with an AD on the sets of his film when his wife informed him about her pregnancy. (Also read: This actress’ex boyfriend is planning to get hitched to a Delhi girl soon)

We can’t say if that put stop on his philandering ways or not but the news did create a lot of hoopla in the media. In fact, the star wife’s baby bump gave away during a fashion week that she was part of. And even though she tried her best to hide, the news soon became public. The couple welcomed their first child last year and since then the actor has been inseparable from his baby. He often posts stuff about his little one on his social media profiles telling the world how much he loves the little bundle of joy in his life. In fact, he is perhaps the first one who admitted that he was going to be a father on a public platform. This doting daddy is winning hearts with his statements about handling baby and doing diapers.

What happened to the AD? Well, your guess is as good as ours. The actor right now is spending a lot of time with his family and can often be seen going out with his wife for lunch dates. These days even his little kid has started accompanying him.

If you have guessed who this actor is, do let us know in the comments section below.