THIS actor was supposed to play Deepika Padukone’s husband in Irrfan Khan’s gangster drama which is in limbo

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s gangster drama featuring Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. The film which was supposed to go on the floors in April, has apparently been shelved due to the health issues of its lead cast Irrfan and Deepika. But do you know, there was this actor who was to portray the character of Deepika’s husband in the film?

Remember the actor who played supporting roles in Ranveer Singh’s Lootera and Dil Dhadakne Do, and gave a breakthrough performance in Konkona Sensharma’s A Death in the Gunj? Yes, we are talking about Vikrant Massey. The actor was roped in for a crucial role but due to unavoidable circumstances, the actor has missed the opportunity to showcase his acting skills in a film which might have had a wider appeal. Leaving this gangster drama behind, Vishal Bhardwaj is now prepping for Chooriyan which was supposed to begin after Irrfan-Deepika film. (Also Read: Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2018 Best Dressed: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Mira Rajput up their style game to make us go wow!)

Confirming the news, co-producer of the film Prernaa Arora told DNA, “Yes, we are starting another venture with Vishal sir around April. I don’t want to disclose further details. We will announce the film and cast soon.” On the other hand, actress Deepika Padukone, who is on a bed rest for months due to her severe back ache, is reportedly planning to reject the xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Apparently, the actress thinks her role is not meaty enough and even the last installment failed to create any magic at the box office.