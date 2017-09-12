This actor who is currently in a legal mess has DELETED his Twitter account

By now we all know how social media is not everyone’s cup of tea. Being a public figure, you are time and again subjected to trolls, criticisms and everything in and around your existence. And if you have a controversy going around you, then it’s an all together different mess with people raiding into your privacy by only adding on to further complications. Guess, that’s exactly why Sooraj Pancholi has quitely DELETED his Twitter account. Yes, Sooraj is untraceable on Twitter since today morning and that’s only raising speculations if it’s due to his ongoing Jiah Khan murder case. Also read: Sooraj Pancholi talks about battling stuttering issues

For all that you know, Sooraj who is accused of murdering ex girlfriend Jiah Khan, still hasn’t been able to prove himself innocent. In fact, just a few days back the High Court had even posted Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia’s petition for hearing on September 11 with a disclaimer saying, “We make it clear that proceedings in the trial court not stayed and the trial can go on against the accused person.” Now considering September 11 was yesterday, is it like this recent court hearing forced Sooraj to delete his Twitter account today? Your guess is as good as ours…

Interestingly, Sooraj hasn’t deleted his Instagram account for he had made his last post 23 hours ago. Here, check out what he had posted below:

A post shared by Sooraj Pancholi (@soorajpancholi) on Sep 10, 2017 at 11:38pm PDT

It’s left to see if Sooraj ever returns on Twitter or no. For all the uninitiated, Jiah had committed suicide on June 3, 2013. Her then actor boyfriend Sooraj was arrested for abetting her suicide on June 10, 2013, but released on July 2 the same year after the HC granted him bail. The case was transferred to the CBI by HC in July 2014 on Rabia’s petition that police was not probing it properly.However, when the CBI filed a charge sheet in the case and booked Sooraj on abetment charges, Rabia again petitioned the court seeking a Special Investigation Team to be set up to probe the case afresh. Rabia was against the CBI’s concurrence with the findings of Mumbai police that it was a case of suicide and not homicide.