This actress checks on her ex-lover’s schedule to avoid being clicked in the same frame with him

Clashing into your ex-lover during events and parties is a part and parcel of B-town. No matter what terms the relationship ended on, the actors dread being clicked in public to avoid controversies. While some give the event a miss, others ensure to check on the other’s schedule before entering the event. There are many ex-couples in Bollywood who continue to be on cordial terms. In fact at a recent party at Karan Johar’s residence, we saw many ex-couples partying under the same roof and it was not at all awkward. Working with ex-lovers and partying under the same roof with them is non big deal these days. But there is this one actress, who is not happy about this idea, and is often checking on her ex’s schedule to avoid bumping into him.

The married actress is often seen visiting the same place as the ex-boyfriend. In fact, on noticing this, the actress’ husband made a joke about how the media would react if the two bump into each other and get snapped together. The actress seems to have taken this joke a little too seriously and has been checking on her ex-lover’s schedule ever since. In fact, the actress’ husband is often seen accompanying her to the venue. The actress and her ex-lover are spotted at the venue around the same time often and still don’t ever bump into each other. Well, this explains it all.

Recently, the ex-lover’s wife, too, has started accompanying him to the same venue. The ex-lover, who is also an actor, is often snapped with his non-actress wife for lunch and dinner dates around the city. The ex-lovers have even been featured in a film together post their break up too and it worked wonders at the box office. The are not in touch anymore but catch up with each other when they bump into each other but that’s about it. The two fitness freaks ensure to check the other’s timing from the venue’s manager before heading there. The actress surely doesn’t want any trouble and is seen keeping safe distance. Can you guess the actress and her ex-lover?