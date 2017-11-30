This actress will play the deadly villain in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra

The announcement of Karan Johar’s ambitious project Brahmastra created great curiosity among the movie buffs. Made on the lavish budget of around Rs 150 crore, the first part of the trilogy will star acting stalwarts – Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. While you’ve might be excited about how RK would look in the superhero costume, we give you yet another exciting news, which will raise your anticipation for the movie even more. The super-villain in this sci-fi adventure flick will be none other than the Naagin of small-screen, Yes! we are talking about Mouni Roy.

The makers of the film have planned to go extra mile to give Mouni Roy a spine-chilling look with the help of VFX. The actress, who is debuting on the big screen with Gold opposite Akshay Kumar, seems to have impressed the actor with her acting skills. Akshay recommended Mouni to the makers. Interestingly, the film will be shown in the flashback format, where the climax will be showcased first. (Also Read: Nothing awkward! Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor prove that a game of football is all it takes to keep the bromance alive – watch video)

The producers also said that the VFX of the movie will match Hollywood standards. Brahmastra marks the third collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji after Wake up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. In fact, these films were also produced by Karan Johar. The film is expected to go on floors in the next year and is set to hit the screens on August 15, 2019, during the Independence day weekend.