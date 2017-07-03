This aging superstar is planning an elaborate lovemaking scene with his young heroine

Looks like there’s more than what meets the eye as far as this superstar and his young co-star is concerned. The hero in question we hear is not only busy planning his heroine’s career, but we hear that the actor wants to break an image that has been created on screen. While production houses have been skeptical about casting the two together as a lead pair, the hero we hear is going that extra mile to make sure that he manages to rope in this heroine in all his projects. Hush-hush rumours suggested that the married hero was in fact having a roaring affair with this newbie who’s almost half his age. And now we have some more news about the superstar’s obsession. Apparently in his film that is yet to go on the floors the actor has signed in his favourite actress.It seems that’s not all the hero is keen on shooting a super steamy lovemaking scene with the pretty young lady.

It seems when his production partners questioned the actor and asked him if he was making things a little too obvious, the hero was unperturbed. He scoffed off their apprehensions and calmed them down by suggesting that things will fall in place and that he would ensure that the audience accepts their pairing well. It seems that the actor has even decided on the juncture at which this bedroom scene will be filmed in the movie. Of course, the pretty actress is not complaining one bit. Because her career seems to be in the right hands if anything at all. The hero who is known to not repeat his heroine was even quizzed about working with this co-star again and again by the media recently. And the star vehemently denied having any such clause about working with the same actress. He even cited examples and went on to set records straight. But going by the industry grapevine looks like this superstar’s obsession with this young actress might just prove to be lucky for the heroine.

