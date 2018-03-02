This artist’s musical tribute to Sridevi in a Mumbai local train is the best thing on the internet today – watch video

Lenegdary actress Sridevi passed on February 24 in Dubai. She was cremated in India with state honour on February 28. The entire industry and her fans are still reeling over from the sudden demise of the actress. Fans and artists all over the nation are paying tribute to her in their own capacity. One such artist is sarangi-player Prakash, whose stage is Mumbai locals. Screenwriter and lyricist Varun Grover (Masaan, Udta Punjab, Newton) came across him while commuting on Borivali local.

Varun was quick to record a video of Prakash who was playing various songs of Sridevi on an instrument later identified as Ravan Hatha. You often find small-time artists entertaining the commuters on a local train expecting to be gratified with a few bucks. We are most definitely moved by Prakash's talent. He plays songs from Khuda Gawah and Chandni on his muscial instrument. In the following video share by Varun you can see the artist playing Tere Mere Hothon Pe, Tu Ja Na Mere Badhshah and Tu Mujhe Kabool. We thank Varun for bringing this video to world's attention by sharing it on his Twitter. The video is now viral on the social media platform.

So last night in the crowded Borivali local, Prakash with his hand-made Sarangi started playing ‘Tere mere honthon par’. Soon many of us in the bogey realised he’s giving a medley-tribute to #Sridevi. Goosebumps followed. pic.twitter.com/qJr2HTgaWF — वरुण (@varungrover) March 1, 2018

Sridevi, 54, died due to “accidental drowning” in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel. Her last rites were performed in Mumbai on Wednesday. There was a sea of fans who thronged the streets to bid a final adieu to the actress, who lit up the big screen with her talent over a career that lasted 50 years and 300 films.