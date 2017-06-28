This behind the scenes video of Salman Khan starrer Tubelight’s Ladakh schedule showcases the difficulties cast and crew faced while shooting

The makers of Tubelight have released a behind the scenes video of their Ladakh schedule. For those who have seen the film, the Ladakh portions mainly featured Sohail Khan’s character Bharat Singh Bisht, as he played the army man. In the video Salman Khan is seen revealing about the number of days they shot in Ladakh. Sohail Khan also revealed about the difficulties they faced while shooting in such high altitude. He also spoke about the crew that worked endlessly, even though actors get off time during shot change. He reminisced how tough it was for all the crew members, even more than the actors.

Tubelight even though didn’t receive much love from audience and critics, one can’t deny the fact that the war sequence shot by Kabir Khan were a visual treat. Also read: Tubelight box office collection day 4: Salman Khan’s film fails to encash Eid holiday, earns Rs 83.86 crore

Check out the Tubelight In Ladakh video below:

At the box office, Tubelight, just like its nature, flickering. The film earned just Rs 19.09 crore on its fourth day which was expected to be its biggest day in terms of collection as it was Eid holiday, turns out to be its lowest. Also read: Tubelight box office collection day 4: Salman Khan’s film fails to encash Eid holiday, earns Rs 83.86 crore

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the figures saying, “#TubelightFri 21.15 cr, Sat 21.17 cr, Sun 22.45 cr, Mon 19.09 cr [Eid]. Total: ₹ 83.86 cr. India biz.” Many would argue that first Monday figures are supposed to be less than the weekend. But what people are forgetting here is that Monday this time was a holiday. The reason why Salman releases his films on Eid is because of the occasion ensues larger footfalls. People celebrating the festival consider Salman Khan’s film Eidi for them and throng the theatres. But something about Tubelight didn’t interest them at all.