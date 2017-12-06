This Bollywood actress gets a hug from Russell Crowe and we are damn jealous – view pic!

This is a fan moment which we are sure this Indian actress will cherish for an entire lifetime. Yes, it is not often that you get hugged by Russell Crowe. The Australian actor has given film buffs many memorable films like Gladiator, LA Confidential, A Beautiful Mind and others was present at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards. The occasion was held in Sydney and was a memorable one for India. The film Lion won a number of awards and actor Sunny Pawar became the youngest recipient of the Best Actor Award. Aamir Khan’s wrestling drama based on the life of Mahavir Phogat won the Best Asian Film Award. (Also Read: Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra to romance Ayushmann Khurrana in Amit Sharma’s Badhai Ho)

Actress Sakshi Tanwar was present to collect the award. She gave the Australian actor a hug and they also posed for a picture. In a black formal suit, Russell looked very dapper. Sakshi wore a white silk saree with a red blouse for the function. With a tiny red bindi, she was the typical understated Indian beauty. We are sure that Sakshi must have been elated to meet Russell. The actress looks so happy as they pose together for a picture. Sakshi earned a lot of love for her role of a loving mom in Dangal. It was also her Bollywood debut and a stupendous one at that. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Gauahar Khan gives a BEFITTING reply to Hina Khan for her comments on Twitter followers and Sakshi Tanwar)

The best news is that Russell is happy to come to India if he gets an interesting role. This was revealed by Shabana Azmi to IANS, who was a part of the jury of the 7th AACTA Awards. The actress was a member of the Grand Jury for Best Asian Film at the gala here. It was chaired by actor Crowe. “Russel Crowe says he goes where work takes him and is happy to come to India if there is something for him to do,” Shabana tweeted. She also tagged Anupama Chopra, the festival director of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, perhaps in a bid to draw her attention to the possibility of inviting Crowe. Veteran actor Anupam Kher attended the red carpet of the AACTA. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…..

(With inputs from IANS)