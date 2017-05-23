This candid video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya from Cannes 2017 is going viral for all the right reasons

We told you how cutie Aardhya was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan‘s date at Cannes. She might not have accompanied her mother to the red carpet but she definitely was on Ash’s mind every time she took to the red carpet leaving her daughter behind. There’s even a video of Ash blowing kisses to Aardhya who was standing on the terrace while the paps clicked away. Now we have found an adorable video of the mother and daughter which is melting our hearts. It’s a compilation of how Aaradhya walked hand-in-hand with her mother to the red carpet and a few other moments. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes a quiet return to Mumbai with daughter Aaradhya after her spectacular outing at Cannes 2017 – View Pics)

Aishwarya walked in wearing the red gown, looking vivacious, while her little daughter looked like a doll swathed in pink. There are some really cute moments in the video. Aaradhya accompanies her mother to Cannes almost every year. In fact, we had earlier shared pictures of them leaving for French Riviera together. In these pics, Aaradhya was caught posing gleefully for the cameras. In fact, Ash didn’t even know her daughter had become quite the poser.

Check out the video right here….

Talking to PTI, when the actress was asked if Aaradhya gives her suggestions on her fashion choices, she said, “She has never put nail polish till date. She is a normal girl who is aware of all her Disney princesses. I joked with her teachers that I am going for the weekend to play fancy dress for Aaradhya so she kind of gets to see me in princess gowns.” Aishwarya also spoke about her daughter warming up to Cannes. She said, “There were some pictures where she is waving, I asked her what she was doing and she said I was telling them ‘No, no photos, bas theek hai.’ That was so cute. I realised she also posed for pictures when I was busy.”

Well, that’s cute indeed!