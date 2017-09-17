This cute picture of Salman Khan with nephew Ahil will make your Sunday brighter

Salman Khan is pouring all the love on his lil nephew Ahil Sharma. The little munchkin has accompanied his uncle on his The Da-Bangg world tour. Salman has been posting videos of him since the past few days and he is not done yet. Today, he took to his Twitter and shared another pic with Ahil. And we can’t stop gushing over it.

Yesterday, Salman shared a video with Ahil where the two of them were on the breakfast table. That was the cutest visor ever and Twitterati are still crushing over it. With a lot more days left for Da-Bangg tour, we can hope that more of such cute Ahil-Salman moments are on our way. Can’t wait.

Ahil and me time ❤ pic.twitter.com/R8MKXV0sPo — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 17, 2017

Salman Khan is known as someone who is really fond of kids. He turns into a completely different person when he is with them. Lately, the kid who is getting all the love and attention from our Dabangg Khan is his nephew Ahil. Salman and Ahil is one mama-bhanja jodi that we love to watch over and over again. Often, they have made for excellent frames – both for stills and videos. It’s as if the actor can’t get enough of his nephew. A few days ago, both of them were rolling on the floor. The actor was singing Sultan’s title track while rolling on the floor and it was one adorable video.

Salman will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie is the sequel to his hit 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger. Katrina Kaif also reprises her role from the first film. The movie is set for a late 2017 release.

After that Salman will begin shooting for Race 3. The movie is being directed by Remo D’Souza and produced by Ramesh Taurani.