This Day That Year: Shahid Kapoor – Alia Bhatt celebrated Udta Punjab’s success while Varun Dhawan – Shraddha Kapoor watched ABCD 2 with the public

With so many things happening in Bollywood these days, it’s a difficult thing to track what’s happening today, forget what happened a few years back. I know we are all waiting for Salman Khan’s Tubelight this Friday, the biggest release of 2017 for Bollywood. Salman Khan is having a purple streak when it comes to his career. Will Tubelight be able to maintain that record? Moreover, will it be able to overtake the record collections of Sultan, Dangal and Baahubali 2? Quite an uphill task, but that’s a worry for another day, and another story. For here, we are going to talk about what happened on this date in the previous years.

June 21 is not exactly a special date, but there have been certain events that do make the date the date special. In this feature, we look at three such incidents that happened on this date.

Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrate the success of Udta Punjab

Year: 2016

On the face of it, it was just another success party of a movie being accepted by the public. But in the case of Udta Punjab, that acceptance is special because of all the troubles it has to go through to get clearance from CBFC. As you might remember, Pahlaj Nihalani had issue about the movie showing Punjab in a bad light, and felt that the movie was creating unnecessary controversies. But finally the movie managed to get a certificate, but two days before the release date, the movie got leaked online. And yet it managed to have a good start at the box office, as public chose to support the movie by buying the tickets. Therefore, the success party made sense this time!

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor watch ABCD 2 with general public

Year: 2015

Two years ago, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor showed off their dancing skills in the sequel to Remo D’Souza’s ABCD. Though the movie didn’t fare well when it came to critical acclaim, the movie was accepted by the audience for the display of dancing prowess on screen. And Varun and Shraddha got a taste of that when they watched the movie with the general public.

Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan promote their movie on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa

Year: 2012

Bol Bachchan was one of the biggest hits of 2012, with both Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan competing with each other as to who has the better comic timing. They came to promote their movie on dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, where Karan Johar was a judge.

