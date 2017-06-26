This drunk Bollywood actor sat on an actress’ lap while his girlfriend tried to get hold of him

There have been many incidents during the B-town bashes where Bollywood celebs get drunk and often lose control. These Bollywood parties are something we eagerly look forward to for all the hot gossip. At similar such event which was a birthday bash, the who’s and who of Bollywood was present. The actor who has been in the news for his relationship, was seen attending the bash with his rumoured girlfriend. But things didn’t seem great between the two at the party. Apparently, the actor got very drunk at the bash and his girlfriend was busy handling him.

Later in the night, this actor went and hopped on the lap of another Bollywood actress which left everyone shocked. The actress too was completely taken aback by this behaviour of the young actor. She was uncomfortable around him all through the party after that. This actor’s girlfriend held his hand and took him with her after this incident. Other celebs who witnessed this at the birthday bash were quite put off by the actor’s behaviour.

The girlfriend despite being upset with her boyfriend’s actions, stuck by his side throughout the party and was seen taking care of him. This is not the first time this young actor was seen hitting at another actress. This flirtatious behaviour of the actor has been bothering his girlfriend for a while now. She even warned him in the past that if he doesn’t change his behaviour, she will end their relationship. We wonder if the couple has broken up post this incident or the girlfriend who is also an actress, will give him another chance. Guess and tell us who you think it is in the comments below.