This ex-Bigg Boss contestant pens a strong poem about sexual consent and right to pleasure – watch video

Priya Malik was one of the most controversial Bigg Boss 9 contestants after she peed during one of the tasks. But that’s not the only reason why she is so popular. Priya is quit popular for her feminist thoughts and she puts it out there. She has always been upfront about her views on equality between men and women. Priya recently penned a very strong poem called Right To Pleasure where she spoke about consensual sex, the right to pleasure and what a woman’s body means to herself and others. It was similar to what Kalki Koechlin had done in the past on YouTube.

Priya defined the words ‘right’, ‘consent’, ‘choice’ and a lot of other important terms that even hard-hitting films are focusing on these days. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant is someone who has always stood by her feminist opinions and we love her for that. You will connect with the poem that Priya recites on so many levels. A lot of viewers even agreed with her views and the poem. And obviously, there were these set of people who went all ‘f@#k feminists’ on the comments section. But it was nice to see so many people agreeing with the artist. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Does Salman Khan really get Rs 11 crore per episode for hosting? Raj Nayak answers)

Check the video out right here.

We think it was quite strong and hit the right chords. The music in the background made it even better, in our opinion. During the last season of Bigg Boss, Priya was super active on social media commenting on everything that was happening and well, last season was one hell of a controversial ride in the most disgusting way. We saw Salman Khan at his angriest and contestants stooping lower than usual.

We wonder if Priya will be as active during this season, too. We’d love to know what she has to say this time. What are your thoughts on the video? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more updates.