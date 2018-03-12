This famous TV actor will be seen in Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan – Guess who?

Thugs of Hindostan is one of the many films that can make 2018 a blockbuster year. For one, it has Aamir Khan alongside Amitabh Bachchan and that has never happened before. Yes, these two have been in this industry for decades but have never worked together. That makes Thugs… doubly special. Then there’s also Katrina Kaif doing some mean stunts. Now we know there was yet another value addition to the film. We won’t give out the name just yet. You have to guess it.

So this particular actor is very popular on TV. He was seen in many films in the '90s but earned more fame on TV. One of his first characters on TV was negative in one of the most watched shows from Ekta Kapoor's banner. His role is still seen as an iconic one. His second innings in the film industry has been quite diverse and successful. He started taking up meatier roles that lent a lot of support to a film's story. His portrayal of an abusive father in a film earned him a lot of accolades. Could you guess it yet? No? Fine let us tell you then. We are talking about our very own Mr. Bajaj – Ronit Roy! He has only recently wrapped up his schedule of the film and thanked everyone for the opportunity. He writes, "As I depart Jodhpur after finishing my work with the wonderful Victor Acharya I can't thank @yrf enough for having me in @TOHTheFilm and thank you @yrf for your extremely gracious hospitality. For me It will be an experience to remember forever." [sic]

Thugs of Hindostan releases this Diwali and is said to be one of Yash Raj Films’ most expensive film ever. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh. This would be her second film after Dangal.