This hamper will give you another reason to be upset over not getting invited to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s Mumbai reception – view pic

We have told you all that there was to tell about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s grand Mumbai reception that was every bit the starry affair that we had expected it to be. However, a few details are still popping up and you know how we love to share every bit of information that we come across with you, dear readers. So the latest that we got to know is that the swish set that attended the gala party at a city hotel, received gift hampers as a parting gift. Yes, how much more will they make us regret not being important enough to be invited to their do. Sigh!

Don’t blame us. Don’t you think Virushka’s Mumbai reception can easily be called the party of the year? The fact that the couple is dreamy aside, the event was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood and cricket fraternities. No wonder, everyone who is someone wanted to be a part of the celebrations. And seems like after the rewarding night, they were in for a gift as well. Talk about being lucky. So everyone who attended the party was sent away with a return gift, which was a hamper full of healthy edible goodies. Given how both Anushka and Virat are fitness conscious, this comes as no surprise, really. Check out the pic of their hamper right here…

After throwing the amazing party, Anushka and Virat took a day to wind down and early on Thursday morning left for South Africa, where Virat will lead the Indian side against the host country in a cricket duel. Anushka will cheer him from the stands and we can’t wait for more pictures of the beautiful couple. After ringing in the New Year together, Anushka might return to the country and busy herself with the promotions of her upcoming release, Pari. As of now though, the couple is living their happily ever after and we are so happy for them!