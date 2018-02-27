THIS is Anusha Dandekar’s favourite picture of boyfriend Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar are the cutest couples in TV town. The two give such couple goals we can’t even! They stand up for each other and also indulge in some PDA every now and then. Karan evens stands up for Anusha whenever she gets trolled on social media. The two are perfect for each other. Karan recently posted a picture of himself with a baby, his childhood friend’s two-month-old baby named Shivaay. The picture is damn cute and Anusha commented on it saying that this is her favourite picture of him. She picked this one out of all the pictures that he had uploaded on the social media platform. And we quite agree with her.

It’s such an adorable picture with two cuties in it. Karan is super active on social media and updates fans on everything that’s happening in his life. He posted two pictures with Baby Shivaay, the first one being an introduction. He captioned the second one, “I didn’t know I could make that face guess it comes when you hold your childhood friends two-month-old baby!” Not just Anusha but we also think this is probably the best picture Karan has posted on his social media. (ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra on trolls: Anusha Dandekar gets emotional but Kritika Kamra is much more sensible)

Check out Karan’s post right here followed by Anusha’s comment.

This is what Anusha commented after looking at the picture.

But we can also not deny that the actor has quite a lot of pictures on his Instagram that are swoon-worthy. Though Karan and Anusha are super cute with each other, Anusha often has to face the brunt of trolls who still see Karan with ex-girlfriend, Kritika Kamra. Speaking with BollywoodLife about it, Karan had said, “When you admire a person, you cannot be jealous of that person. Yes, we are celebs but people should understand that we have worked hard to reach a certain position and we are also human. We have also had the same kind of life like them. I do not understand why people follow someone and troll that person. They troll a girl for her clothes, character and what not. And the kind of shit people write is really unbelievable. People are hiding behind some accounts and saying whatever.”

But coming back to this picture, what are your thoughts on this? What’s your favourite Karan Kundrra picture? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.