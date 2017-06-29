Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur shows how to chill during the monsoons – View HQ pics

If only Taimur was old enough to be handed a cup of coffee, he would’ve been the perfect portrait model for a photographer. The young star kid has had a rather busy Thursday, gaping at the skies whilst enjoying on the swings! Unlike us, sitting at our workstations, reporting stuff to you folks, Taimur has better plans to make this monsoon more worthwhile. We should certainly take some cues from him! You have to admit, the kid is a complete cutiepie and looks so cool while chilling out on the swings. Well, like parents like son! Although, we do wonder where Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are, at the moment. While the shutterbugs managed to get us an update on what the Chota Nawab is up to, we can’t really say if his parents are also hanging out with him in the balcony.

We don’t know about you but we love the way Taimur keeps making these appearances around the paparazzi. In the previous spotting also, we have noticed how he’s totally cool with all the media attention. In fact, he is quite the charmer, if you ask us! So far, at two instances, when he was spotted with mommy, Bebo, he has twinned with her. Yes, his fashion is on point, just like his mother’s! You might not be able to guess what he’s wearing in the pics as he is enjoying the rains but we can assure you that his style statement is pretty cool. Anyway, check out the pics from his balcony rendezvous…

The cutie certainly gets quite a lot of attention. What’s cooler about the star parents is the fact that they’re very casual about their kid being clicked by the paparazzi. We’ve come across several parents, who are generally very cautious about getting their baby’s pictures clicked. Heck, Karan Johar hasn’t even revealed what his twins look like! So that says it all about how celebs are extra careful when it comes to their kids. However, Saifeena are different.

