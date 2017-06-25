This is how Shah Rukh Khan feels after completing 25 years in Bollywood

25 years! That’s how long Shah Rukh Khan has been in the industry. The actor has been giving us the most romantic and some of the greatest films since then. And h still has that charm. SRK can still make you weak in the knees and weep in a corner by just smiling at you. Or in most cases, replying to your tweets. For someone who has grown up watching his films, this is definitely a very nostalgic moment for me. Twitter had been going crazy revisiting his old films and tweeting all their love to him. So much that the actor woke up in the middle of the night to check his Twitter.

The actor tweeted,” Went 2 bed early cos been a hectic week.Woke up for no reason & realised I am 25 yrs old.Will deal with all this love tom.Thx for bearing me”. Be it the terrifying role in Darr or a romantic one in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, the actor has proved that he can do it all. The actor pushes his limits to entertain the audience and we love him for that. Apart from his movies, we love the fact that he is so witty, grounded and well read. He is definitely someone you would want in your book club. (ALSO READ: LEAKED pics of Shah Rukh Khan’s special cameo in Salman Khan’s Tubelight are going viral!)

Check out SRK’s tweet right here!

Went 2 bed early cos been a hectic week.Woke up for no reason & realised I am 25 yrs old.Will deal with all this love tom.Thx for bearing me — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 24, 2017

That’s a typical SRK style tweet! Check this one out.

25 years of cinema, love & magic! ❤ We’re blessed with his presence & his legacy! We love you @iamsrk ✨#25GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/WODFomHSil — Red Chillies Ent (@RedChilliesEnt) June 24, 2017

We’re definitely playing SRK songs on loop today. We’re also gonna make a list of all our favourite romantic SRK movies and binge watch since it’s perfect for a rainy Sunday. We’re all prepared to be blown away. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.