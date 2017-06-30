This is not a drill! Hugh Jackman continues playing Wolverine!

Actor Hugh Jackman says he plays superhero Wolverine at his home for his children — Ava and Oscar. Jackman played the character for last time in 2017 film Logan, but he says he likes to get back into the character on the weekends to entertain his wife Deborra-Lee Furness and their children, reports independent.co.uk. “He’ll come back, just not with me … except Saturday nights at my house. I dress up,” Jackman said on “Lorraine”.

"When my kids are not doing their homework, I dress up and the claws come out, I just have to do that (raise an eyebrow) with the claws and it works," he added.

Jackman’s name is synonymous with Wolverine, but the actor says his son Oscar thinks he’s nothing like the film’s leading character. The actor spoke about his son, 16, during an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, reports dailymail.co.uk. Recalling a past incident where a friend of his son was gushing over the 48-year-old, Jackman told the host Stephen Colbert: “Dad is nothing like Wolverine. He’s not tough, he’s not cool.”

“I remember my son having a friend come over. He was about 13 (at the time),” Jackman recalled.

He added: “The guy was peppering him with Wolverine questions and my son was like, nothing. Finally I hear this ‘Listen, dad is nothing like Wolverine. He’s not tough, he’s not cool. Don’t ask me anything about it’.”