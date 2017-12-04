This is Shashi Kapoor’s last picture with his family and it will make you choke!

Shashi Kapoor, the veteran actor passed away at the age of 79 today. It came as a shocker to everyone. He was ill for quite a long time and finally breathed his last. Shashi Kapoor also went through a bypass surgery a few months back. He was even admitted to the hospital in 2014 for chest infection. He was born in the year 1938 and is survived by three children. They are Karan Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, and Sanjana Kapoor.

There is a ritual of the Kapoor Family where Shashi Kapoor arranges a Christmas bash at his house every year. It’s a starry affair where everyone from the Kapoor family gathers for an intimate lunch. From the youngest member to the head of the family Krishna Kapoor, everyone gathers every year to celebrate the occasion. But it is painful that this year, we will be missing the veteran actor from the picture. We are sure this year such celebrations will be put on hold.

The last year picture showed the complete family except for Kareena Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan as they welcomed Taimur on 20, December 2017. Everyone uploaded pictures from the event and the last picture makes us sad. The last picture showed Shashi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Singh and others all in a jovial and festive mood. It will always remain as the last memories of Shashi Kapoor enjoying with his whole family.This news is really a painful one.

The family that eats together stays together ❤️ #familygoals#familylove#christmaslunch #merrychristmaseveryone🎄 A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:33am PST

We have seen Shashi Kapoor in famous movies like Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Deewar, Suhag, Namak Halal and others. He was last seen in the English movie Side Streets in 1998 in the character of Vikram Raj.

We have our condolences to the entire Kapoor Family. Rest in Peace!