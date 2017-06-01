This is what Shah Rukh Khan did after two assistants on the sets of Aanand L Rai’s film got hurt

Shah Rukh Khan gave everyone a scare yesterday when reports of a mishap on the sets of his film with Aanand L Rai. Reports suggested that a large ceiling fell over two assistants on the sets injuring them but later it was revealed it was a service ladder which fell on both of them. Shah Rukh was apparently not too far away from the spot where the incident took place. So he wasn’t hurt but the incident left him deeply worried. DNA reports that Shah Rukh was disturbed at the way things happened.

A source revealed, “On Sunday afternoon, while setting up lights and re-arranging the backgrounds, a heavy ladder fell on two assistants, injuring them. The star was not on the sets when it happened. They were immediately rushed to the hospital for first-aid SRK was extremely concerned. He is a producer himself and takes extra precautions on his own film’s sets. While it was not a major accident, SRK requested pack-up for the day.” (Also read: Deepika Padukone lost out on Shah Rukh Khan’s film because of her equation with Katrina Kaif?)

Rai, however, says, “Shah Rukh was not upset. We packed up early because it was an outdoor shoot and we were losing light, we decided to pack up early and resume shooting afresh the next day. As far as the incident is concerned, it was nothing much. A ladder almost fell on an associate DOP and she got a little hurt. The person who stopped the ladder falling on her also hurt his hand a bit but they were treated medically, and we resumed shoot the next day. It was nothing to worry about.”

SRK’s cause for concern

An unfortunate incident during the promotion of his last film, where a man lost his life, left SRK disturbed. Though that unforeseen incident took place in the middle of a jostling crowd, he felt that the safety measures on set could have been better.