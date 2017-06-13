This is what Shah Rukh Khan will be doing on the release day of Salman Khan’s Tubelight

Salman Khan’s Tubelight is the most talked about movie in Bollywood lately. Firstly, it reunites the blockbuster director-actor duo of Kabir Khan and Salman Khan, secondly, it is set against the backdrop of the Indo-China war, thirdly and majorly, it marks the reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on the big screen. Two of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema come together again. So recently, when Shah Rukh Khan conducted an #AskSRK session with his fans and followers on Twitter, one of them asked if he’ll come for Jab Harry Metal Sejal with them. The fan wrote, “@iamsrk mere saath movie dekhne chaloge SHAH??ek mast nahi movie aa rahi hai “jab Harry met Sejal”#AskSRK”, to which SRK replied, “So sorry but main Sejal ke saath hoon uss din!”.

Later then, another fan of his asked him if he’ll watch Tubelight with them. The fan wrote, “Toh hamare sath # tubelight dekne chaloge?? #AskSRK” to which SRK replied revealing his plans for the release day of Tubelight, as he wrote, “Nahi uss din main Salman ke saath hoon:” Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal has a track by Diplo and it has already become the actor’s favourite!

So, there you have it! Shah Rukh Khan will be by Salman Khan’s side, which can be for two reasons. One, he’ll be watching the film as he himself plays an important character in the film or secondly, it might be due the release of the trailer of his upcoming film, Jab Harry Met Sejal, with Tubelight. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan fans get super emotional as he beats Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar to lead the Bollywood bandwagon on Forbes’ Highest Paid 100 list

Check out the tweets below:

So sorry but main Sejal ke saath hoon uss din! https://t.co/WTZ2TK79Df — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

Nahi uss din main Salman ke saath hoon: https://t.co/KgSbA2cpwn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

On the work front, after the success of Raees, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the role of a magician in Salman Khan’s Tubelight and as Harry in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal.