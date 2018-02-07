This is who Drashti Dhami does NOT want to work with – find out now

Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon stars Drashti Dhami and Vivian Dsena make for one of the steamiest on-screen couples of television. After the show went off-air, fans have been waiting eagerly to see the duo comeback to the small screen and impress us with their chemistry. But hear it from us, Drashti is not ready to work with her Madhubala co-star, Vivian, anymore.

Although rumours were rife that there is a possible tiff going on between Drashti and Vivian, they had never validated it before. But in a chat show on Zee TV, A Table For Two, Drashti revealed that she does not want to work with Vivian. When she was asked to name a co-star she doesn’t want to work with again, Drashti said, “Vivian Dsena.” That’s not it. She chose Arjun Bijlani and not Vivian when she was asked to choose between the two. The actress further tagged Vivian with the title of “Mr Know It All” in the rapid fire round. Though Vivian and Drashti’s onscreen chemistry in Madhubala was all the rage, we are sorry to disappoint fans because Drashti is really not keen on working with Vivian again. (Also Read:Nakuul Mehta, Drashti Dhami, Ruslaan Mumtaz attend Alekh Sangal’s engagement; view pics!)

However, you guys can cheer up because Drashti is eager to work with television’s heartthrob, Nakuul Mehta, who was also a part of the chat show. Nakuul, too, nailed the rapid fire round. His prompt answers left everyone baffled. Nakuul is always known for his witty and humorous side and he displayed it once again.

