This leaked pic from Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif’s Thugs Of Hindostan promises the film will be an epic adventure

The shooting of upcoming epic adventure, Thugs Of Hindostan, is going on in full swing in Malta, Europe. The YRF venture, with its stellar cast and exciting premise, seems to have all the makings of an epic adventure movie. And with the latest picture of the sets of the film, that has surfaced on the internet, expectations from the film are only going to soar. In the pic, shared by a fan club of Aamir Khan, we see a gigantic ship covering pretty much the entire frame. The crew members around the ship appear minuscule in perspective. The plot of Thugs Of Hindostan revolves around the lives of Indian pirates and their adventures. It looks like that this movie will be India’s answer to the Pirates Of The Caribbean series.

THUGS OF HINDOSTAN BEGINS Today in Malta Island.. Best Wishes @SrBachchan and @aamir_khan 👍 pic.twitter.com/1gHgW9081U — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 5, 2017

Also, we need a moment to talk about the fact that Aamir Khan will be sporting a nose ring in the film. A picture that went viral recently had Aamir sporting a nose ring, curly hair and a handlebar mustache. We have to agree that he is looking like quite a hottie with the nose ring. The actor is known to go through drastic physical transformations for his roles – whether it is gaining and losing weight for Dangal, or getting 8-pack abs for Ghajini – he has always impressed us with his transformations. And we are sure that for Thugs Of Hindostan, it will be no different.

Thugs of Hindostan also stars Amitabh Bachchan, who has joined Aamir in Malta on June 5. The megastar took to his blog and wrote, “There is far too much peace and quiet .. make some noise .. a dance beat thumbs it up across the creek at the other facility .. the thump quite familiar. I move in it rhythmically and rest.” as he shared a picture of the sunrise from the European city.

There was much debate about the film’s leading ladies. After months of deliberation, Fatima Sana Shaikh was announced as one of the leads. She has worked with Aamir in the spectacularly successful, Dangal. Soon, Katrina Kaif was also roped in to play the other female lead. We can’t wait for more details about the venture to pop up. From what we know till now, this one is going to be one epic movie.