This moment from Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal proves we have come a long way in terms of projecting men vs women

Times have changed a lot. We have come a long way in terms of how we portray women in cinema. The latest song, Radha, from the upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal is proof. Radha features Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma singing and dancing on the streets of the picturesque Prague. Oozing the trademark Bollywood charm, the song composed by Pritam is a peppy number that will make you want to shake a leg. The lead pair is looking absolutely gorgeous and we get a better glimpse of the chemistry that they share in the film. The song also brings out their individualities better than the mini trails managed to do. Both like to have fun for sure. And well, SRK is the sort of guy who won’t mind showing off his abs in public, just for fun. Anushka, too, would not mind lifting her shirt a little to give us a glimpse of her waist. And once there was a time when Salman Khan lifted his shirt, seeing which a bunch of super shy girls ran away from the spot. Yep! We are talking about the famous scene from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

In the movie starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, opposite Salman, there is one funny scene when a clan of boys, led by Salman, ask a group of girls, if they can take off their shirts like them. The group of girls being shy, runs away embarrassed. It’s all in good humour and we can still laugh on the hilarious situation. But as we earlier said, times have changed. In the song Radha, SRK lifts his shirt to show off his sexy washboard abs, and Anushka takes the challenge head on, and lifts her shirt just enough to give SRK a sneak peek of her waist. Though, also notice that a woman standing right behind the actress actually lifts up her shirt to show her own set of hard-earned abs. Applause! Ladies, show the stupid men how you can not only do what they do, but do it better too.

Watch the scene from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam here…

Watch the scene from Jab Harry Met Sejal here:

Jab Harry Met Sejal is setting quite high expectations what with such awesome songs and mini trailers. We are certainly impressed. I mean, how do I book my tickets right now? Radha is a such a visual treat.