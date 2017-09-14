This new still of Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet Singh from SPYDER is the perfect tease before the grand pre-release event tomorrow

Only a fortnight to go for one of the biggest releases of this year – Mahesh Babu’s SPYDER. This film is grand in every sense as it will release in Tamil and Telugu both! Yes, Mahesh Babu will make his debut in Tmail cinema with this stylish actioner. In fact, a grand event was held in Chennai on 9th September to mark his debut in Kollywood. The event was attended by thousands of fans who gave the Prince of Tollywood, a very warm welcome. Each fo the co-stars were raving about the Telugu superstar. When AR Murugadoss and Mahesh Babu came on stage, there was an uproar. Mahesh Babu in fact confessed that he feels like a debutante with the release of Spyder. Rakul Preet Singh was also part of this event. It was a huge success only doubling the excitement for the film. The movie only gets bigger as the team prepares itself for a grand pre-release event tomorrow in Hyderabad! Also Read: SPYDER audio launch Live: Mahesh Babu’s Spyder trailer to release on September 15

As a prelude to this event, the makers have released a stylish still of the lead pair – Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet Singh. It really doesn’t look like their first film together. It’s the perfect tease to the grand event tomorrow. After an insane event in Chennai, we can only imagine the excitement in Hyderabad that also happens to be Mahesh Babu’s home turf. We can’t wait, less than 24 hours to go!

The movie si set for a grand release on September 27th . While it will be a solo release, giving it stiff competition will be Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa that releases on 21st September. It’s going to be quite the clash as Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR battle it out at the Tollywood box office. Who are you rooting for this Dussehra? Do share with us your comments in the box below.