This picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her daughter and mother will melt your heart

Cannes Film Festival began on May 17 and will conclude on May 28. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – a 16 year Cannes veteran, returned to Mumbai last Monday after attending the prestigious film festival on May 19 and 20. She was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to the French Riviera. We cheered for the actress every time she stepped out at Cannes. We wished she stayed another day at the festival so we get to see another one of her fashionable outing through pics. Instead, we got an even better pic. So, Aish made it to India just in time to celebrate her mother Vrinda Rai’s birthday, which was on May 23. The Rai family got together to celebrate her birthday, and a family portrait is going viral.

In the picture we can see a photo frame of Aishwarya’s father Krishnaraj Rai, who passed away in March has also been placed with the cake.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya celebrating Vrinda’s birthday photo 1 pic.twitter.com/8CgeIoVZIK — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) May 25, 2017

Aishwarya and Aaradhya celebrating Vrinda’s birthday photo 2 pic.twitter.com/CqJu6e9TaO — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) May 25, 2017

On the second day of Cannes, Aishwarya presented her film Devdas as part of L’Oreal Open Air Cinema. “I was very touched when I got to know about this. It’s personally always a pleasure for me to have Devdas viewed because I enjoy watching it till date. It’s fun to recount that first experience and it’s nice to share it with audience again,” she said. Devdas was the reason Aish came to Cannes for the first time in 2002.

When Aish and Aaradhya were leaving for Cannes from Mumbai airport, and we loved how the little kid posed for the cameras. Earlier in an interview to news agency PTI, Aishwarya revealed that the reason why Aaradhya was posing for the paparazzi. “There were some pictures where she is waving, I asked her what she was doing and she said I was telling them ‘no, no photos, bas theek hai.’ That was so cute. I realised she also posed for pictures when I was busy. This kind of spontaneous naturalness is lovely and we have encouraged her to be. I am very particular that Aaradhya evolves and develops into her own person and she finds her own calling in life…”