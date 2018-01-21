This picture of Alia Bhatt spending time with her grandma is going viral and will melt your heart – view pic

It’s not news that Alia Bhatt is really close to her grandparents. In fact, we remember how she cried when her grandparents performed a birthday song for her with a violin and a harmonica. The actress was recently spending time with her grandmother and posted a picture on Instagram and captioned it, “Grandma day”. It’s a really cute picture of Alia and her Grandma. It’s also the best way to spend the weekend. We can’t stop looking at the picture. It will definitely make you want to spend more time with your family, at least over the weekend.

Alia spent her last birthday with her grandmother and Pooja Bhatt posted a cute picture of the two together. The actress was spotted at Filmfare Awards last night and has quite a lot of films coming up. She has started shooting for Gully Boys with Ranveer Singh already. She is also prepping for Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and finished shooting for Raazi with Vicky Kaushal. Alia has always managed to impress us with her films even if it’s a chic flick. But apart from this picture of Alia with her Grandma, we’ll also remind you of the time they made Alia cry. (ALSO READ: Don’t blame us if Alia Bhatt’s life as a single girl makes you want to dump your boyfriend)

grandma day 💐 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jan 20, 2018 at 4:09am PST

