This picture of Taimur Ali Khan playing with Saif is too cute for words – view pic

Your daily dose of Taimur is here and it comes with Saif Ali Khan today. We found a new picture of Taimur playing with Saif today and it’s, obviously, damn cute! Saif is lying down as Taimur is standing next to him with a wrapper. The one-year-old is media’s favourite kid and so much that even the parents worried about how he is going grow up with all the stardom. They even said in a media interaction that they might consider sending him to boarding school to avoid all the crazy media attention. We shared a picture of Taimur trying to comb his hair last night and today we have one with Saif for you guys.

We’ve seen tonnes of images of Taimur with Bebo, this one with Saif will melt your heart right away. The doting parents have the cutest nickname for the little boy and they call him Tim. Speaking about Taimur, Saif said in a statement, “He is a genetic treasure trove, he is. He has got a bit of Rabindranath Tagore, he is a bit of Raj Kapoor, a bit of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, little bit of Bhopal. It’s beyond me.” We couldn’t agree more! (ALSO READ: This picture of Taimur Ali Khan trying to comb his hair is way too cute to handle – view pic)

Check out this picture of Baby Taimur right here.

An adorable cuddle machine, isn’t he? The toddler is growing up and gets his father a little worried sometimes. In a recent interaction with the media, Soha Ali Khan confessed that Saif is often scared of letting Taimur near Inaaya since he is just a kid and doesn’t really know how to play with an infant. Well, we totally get that. But coming back to this unseen picture of Saif and Taimur, what are your thoughts on it? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.