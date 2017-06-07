This producer-director is helping a celebrity manager gain clients for a price

In Bollywood, you need to be multi-talented. They say that friends and enemies aren’t permanent in the industry and this new camaraderie between this producer-director and celebrity manager is being talked about and discussed in Bollywood corners. Industry corridors are buzzing with news about a lucrative deal that has been struck between this celebrity manager and a famous producer-director. The latter has promised the manager he will get her bigger clients and in return, the director will get a cut. (Also read: This actor was cozying up with an AD when his wife broke the pregnancy news)

This manager recently lost a big superstar as a client after being with him for several years. In fact, many even credit this manager for giving this superstar an image makeover. The manager is definitely seen as someone who can make things happen for a talent. Despite losing out on one of the biggest clients, she still has others who fall in the A-list category. In fact, another big star has just signed up with this manager which has boosted her company a bit after the setback.

The filmmaker too is part of the manager’s firm and has a few of his proteges lined up. So the deal apparently is he will get the big shot clients and the manager will give him a substantial percentage of the profits in return to keep things working for both of them. We must say that’s a pretty cushy deal for both. The filmmaker gets to make a lot of extra moolah while this manager keeps the firm alive with big talents as the forerunners.

