This still of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma from Beech beech mein song from Jab Harry Met Sejal will beat your Monday blues

Monday is now our favourite day of the week even if it meant brave the awfully-packed local trains to reach your destination. Why you ask? Well, when you have Shah Rukh Khan smiling and dancing the way he is in this new still from the song Beech beech mein you don’t need any other Monday motivation. From the picture it is clear that Shah Rukh or rather Harry is enjoying every bit of this song. It will be out by tonight and till then we have this image to swoon over. Sorry Anushka, it took us some time to spot you in that crowd because all eyes were on Shah Rukh alone!

Yesterday, Shah Rukh had posted another image of him and Anushka Sharma taking the stage. They seem to be having so much fun in this dance number. While Shah Rukh is looking hot as hell in that garb, the whole feel of the song makes us believe it will be pretty upbeat. There comes our new disco anthem to dance on. Shah Rukh even explained what Beech beech mein means and we think, he gave us the definition of ‘It’s complicated.’ Check it out right here… (Also read: Not Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor but their kids Abram, Taimur and Misha teach us how to enjoy monsoon!)

For those happy moments…& relationships…which r fun cos they r not complete…sort of #BeechBeechMein Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/dPzDTYlrMl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 2, 2017

Shah Rukh is a marketing wizard. With the way he promotes his movie should alone be a chapter in Management schools. He doesn’t just rely on his starpower to grab eyeballs but makes sure people who aren’t a fan of his (Yes, such people do exist) are also forced to check out his film at least once. You may remember during Dear Zindagi, he counselled Alia Bhat on love and life on Twitter and now for JHMS, he is releasing these short snippets from film which are damn interesting. Ideally, trailer releases first and songs follow. Shah Rukh began with the dialogue promos… Now beat that!