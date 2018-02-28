THIS television actor will play villain in Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has grabbed all the attention from the movie buffs thanks to its fresh star cast and unconventional plot. Earlier, we were the first one to tell you that Mouni Roy will play the lead villain in Brahmastra. We also told you that the makers of the film have planned to go an extra mile to give Mouni Roy a spine-chilling look with the help of VFX. Now to accompany Mouni, another television actor is making big Bollywood debut and will play a negative character in the superhero film.

We are talking about television actor cum wrestler Saurav Gurjar, who has portrayed the character of Bheem in Mahabharata. The actor said that the story of Brahmastra has set in modern India but the energies, powers and wisdom will remind you of ancient India. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan in a key role where he is apparently portraying the character of a Jini in it. (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra’s shoot begins today and we know what the official logo of the film looks like)

The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and marks his third collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor after Wake Up Sid and his biggest grosser Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Interestingly all three films are produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. The budget of Brahmastra is Rs 100 crore and is the first of the trilogy. It is set to hit the screens on August 15, 2019, during the Independence day weekend. On the work front Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dutt biopic which is expected to release on June 29. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt will be seen in a spy avatar in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi which is slated to hit the screens on May 11 this year.