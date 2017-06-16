This throwback BLOOPERS video of Karan Patel and Rithvik Dhanjani hosting Nach Baliye will leave you in splits

A few days back, Mouni Roy treated us with two bloopers video of a show that she had hosted with Rithvik Dhanjani. And now, a fan shared a bloopers video of Karan Patel and Rithvik when they hosted Nach Baliye together. Rithvik is quite popular for being the funny guy and we get why. The actor’s sense of humour is on point and always manages to crack you up. Karan Patel re-tweeted the video and had a hearty laugh after watching the video. And you’d laugh, too, seeing them rehearse and mess up so much. Yes, hosting is not easy but it’s definitely funny!

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was wondering what the two were up to while shooting for Nach Baliye. In fact, Chetan Bhagat and all the other judges were also wondering what the two are up to while hosting the show. Karan tweeted the video saying,” @rithvik_RD …. bhai hum kya kar rahe the yaar …” We can’t wait for Rithvik to respond to this video. The are being super goofy and Rithvik surely has a wonderful comic timing. The current season is being hosted by Karan Tacker and Upasana Singh. They are also quite good and manage to entertain the audience. (ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi: I don’t think I’m going to attempt any reality shows after Nach Baliye 8)

Check out Karan’s tweet and the bloopers video right here.

@rithvik_RD …. bhai hum kya kar rahe the yaar … 🙈🙈😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/nyaQba0TJm — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) June 15, 2017

Aren’t they the funniest? It’s probably one of the best throwback videos that fans are going to love! Karan recently hosted the Star Parivaar Awards 2017 with Arjun Bijlani while Rithvik is busy perfecting his stunt-game in Spain for Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. The two are totally cracking us up in this blooper video. Gives us a major nostalgia of when they hosted the show.

Coming back to Karan and Rithvik’s bloopers video, what are your thoughts on it? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.