This Tollywood actor is all set to essay his grandfather in Mahanati!

Mahanati is one of the most anticipated films of 2018 for two major reasons. One, that it’s yet another women centric film and second that it’s a biopic. The movie will chronicle the journey of yesteryear superstar – Savithri. The movie stars Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anushka Shetty, Vijay Devarakonda. As per the latest update, another actor will come aboard. He is set to play his grandfather on screen, who happened to be a renowned actor. We are talking about Naga Chaitanya who is set to play Akkineni Nageswara Rao in this film. Reportedly the actor has allotted two days to shoot for the part. This project is only getting bigger!

Anushka Shetty recently joined this film to play Bhanumathi, one of Savitri’s famous contemporaries. The story goes that Savithri went on to become a star because all the movies, Bhanumathi rejected came to her. Bhanumathi was known to be a up front, formidable personality. They need someone with an intimidating demeanor to play this role. It’s no wonder they chose Anushka. Dulquer Salmaan will play Gemini Ganesan, an actor who played a crucial role in Savithri;s life. Samantha reportedly will play Jamuna, her close confidante. She will also be the one narrating the story. Interestingly, Samantha was the first choice for Savithri, but Nag Ashwin decided to go with a fresher face. The movie will release in Tamil and Telugu. The film is expected to release at the end of March. When Keerthy was asked about her apprehension on working with a new director, here’s what she had to say – I never had any apprehensions about his experience because he has done his part well. Be it the way he narrated or the screenplay; it was masterly, and I realised he is completely capable of doing it.

Savithri was one of the most renowned actress of Tollywood who also m=worked across Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada. She was a multi faceted personality who was also known be a dancer, producer and director.