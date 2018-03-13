This TV show will pay a tribute to Sridevi through her famous iconic number Nau Nau Chudiyan – read details

Legendary actress Sridevi‘s sudden demise left the entire nation in grief. Her fans, celebs, relatives, family – all are slowly coping up with the heart-wrenching news. The industry is paying tribute to the late actress in their own way. Colors TV’s popular show Udaan will also be remembering the late actress through her iconic number Nau Nau Chudiyan.

According to the latest storyline, Gauri’s marriage is on the cards. Imli, played by Vidhi Pandya has now turned a vamp in the show and is forcing Gauri to marry against her wishes. When the wedding rituals will be on the peak, Meera Deosthale aka Chakor and Vijayendra Kumeria aka Suraj will enter the venue. Chakor will disguise herself and make an entry with a gang of dancers. It is here that the actress will dance to the tunes of Sridevi’s iconic song Nau Nau Chudiyan. In this way, the makers will be paying their tribute to the legendary actress. (Also Read: ‘Comparing Janhvi Kapoor to her mother Sridevi is the most unfair thing’ argues Farah Khan)

On the other hand, Imli, who is keeping a tight and strict security to keep Chakor away from the marriage will fail to locate her. Suraj will tag along with Chakor and together during this sequence, the duo will try to swap Gauri with Pakhi, which is played by Drisha Kalyani.

Udaan is produced by Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and is based on his unreleased film that had the same name.